Apple Watch Series 6 vs Watch SE vs Series 3: What’s the difference?

As part of its online-only “Time Flies” event, Apple announced two new versions of its smartwatch, a flagship Watch Series 6 and an affordable Watch SE. The Apple Watch Series 6 is the top-of-the-line smartwatch and the mid-range Watch SE is completely new to the Apple Watch lineup. The Series 6 starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS-only model, while the SE starts at Rs 29,900. Interestingly, Apple continues to sell the old generation Series 3, which remains a budget-friendly option starting at Rs 20,900. Now that Apple offers three different Apple Watches in the market, we decided to compare all three models on the basis of price, specs and features.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 3: Price and availability

When it comes to the price, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the most expensive model out of the three. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model, while the GPS + Cellular model starts at Rs 49,900.

Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, costs Rs 29,900 for the entry-level GPS model and Rs 33,900 for the GPS + Cellular model. Apple is yet to announce the release date of the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE in India, but expect two new smartwatches hit retail shelves before Diwali.

Starting at Rs 20,900, the Watch Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy in the market. The Watch Series 3 may help Apple target new customer; however, the smartwatch is started to show its age now. You can easily buy the Apple Watch Series 3 in the market.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 3: Display and design

The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE share identical designs, including 40mm and 44mm case sizes and larger retina 368×448 displays. Both watches have rounded designs and thinner bezels. And yes, they both do have the same 50-meter water resistance. However, the Watch SE does not feature an always-on display. Well, the always-on display has its own advantages, but it drains the battery faster

When it comes to colours and finishes, the Watch SE is only available in aluminum. The Series 6 also comes in stainless steel and titanium. As for colours, the SE comes in three: gold, silver, and space gray. The aluminum Series 6 comes in blue, gold, red, silver, and space gray; the stainless steel model comes in gold, a new graphite, and silver; and the titanium model comes in natural titanium and space black.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 3: Performance and battery

For the Series 6, Apple uses the S6 SoC which runs up to 20 per cent faster than the S5. This means apps will launch 20 per cent faster than before. The Apple Watch SE uses the S5 chip, the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 5. Simply put, the S5’s performance will be 20 per cent slower than the S6. However, the S5 will be faster than the S3 in the Watch Series 3.

Oh yes, the Apple Watch Series 6 has the U1 ultra wideband chip. This is the first Apple Watch to have the U1 ultra wideband chip.

Apple claims 18 hours of battery life on the Series 6, SE and Series 3. Hopefully, the battery life on the smartwatches will further improve with watchOS.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 3: Features and software

The Apple Watch Series 6 has every feature you would imagine in the latest Apple smartwatch. In addition to the electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor, fall detection and noise monitoring, the Series 6 can now measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The SpO2 sensor basically measures the colour of your blood, which indicates the amount of oxygen present.

As in the case of Watch SE, the smartwatch has many features as the high-end Series 6 but cuts a few corners to keep the price down. For instance, the Watch SE features fall detection, noise monitoring, international emergency calling as well as the second-generation heart rate sensor. What’s missing from the Apple Watch SE is the lack of the ECG sensor built into the Digital Crown.

Not for forget, both the Series 6 and Watch SE have an always-on altimeter for tracking elevation in real-time. The Series 3 too has a biometric altimeter for measuring altitude but it doesn’t provide real-time elevation all day long.

The cheapest Watch Series 3 missing on important features like fall detection, noise monitoring and haptic feedback.

On the software front, all three smartwatches all run WatchOS 7. This means a new sleep app and tracking features will also be available on the Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE vs Apple Watch Series 3: Which model should you buy?

It depends. If you want the greatest and latest Apple Watch, get the Series 6. The top model has a new blood oxygen sensor, ECG and new watch faces. The new, Apple Watch SE appears to be a great choice. At Rs 29,900, the Watch SE not only is only cheaper but has the same bigger display and latest features like fall detection, always-on altimeter. With the Series 3 now being three years old, we think the Watch SE is a better buy.

