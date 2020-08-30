Apple Watch Series 6 spotted online: Is a launch imminent?

Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to sport a squarish dial (Express Photo, Apple Watch Series 5)

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been spotted online in Eurasian Economic Commission filings ahead of its release in September. The new filings were spotted by a French site Consomac as they came across four different models of the upcoming watch registered in the Eurasian database. The four models have been named A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352 which are expected to be standard variants. On the other hand, A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356 can be LTE-enabled wearables.

Apple Watch Design

The new Apple Watch is likely to sport a design similar to its predecessors. The square-shaped body will have an OLED screen with curves like we have been seen seeing over the years. There can be minor changes in the screen size to accommodate the new watch faces coming to WatchOS7, which it will run out of the box. Despite many rumours and a patent registered, Apple is unlikely to launch the new watch with a round dial. There might be a few options in band colours though.

What’s new

Apple’s focus has always been introducing more options to monitor health with its new smartwatches. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple may incorporate SpO2 tracking which lets you monitor oxygen levels in your blood. 9to5Mac suggested that the new snippets from the iOS 14 indicate that the watch will alert you when your blood oxygen levels drop. This alert will be similar to the one already available for low-heart rates. All of these is likely to be backed by a bigger battery to improve on-screen time and incorporate 24/7 monitoring.

The feature can come in handy for COVID-19 patients who have alarmingly low oxygen levels. There is a high demand for standalone clip-on-style Pulse oximeters in the market due to this reason. It uses red and infrared light sensors to detect oxygen levels. A report in DigiTimes also mentioned Apple’s deal with a Taiwanese manufacturer to bring the biosensor hardware in the watch.

Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be unveiled alongside new iPads in the coming few weeks. The launch of these products is expected to go as scheduled, unlike the much-awaited iPhone 12 series’ supply which has been delayed due to the pandemic.

