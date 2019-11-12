Apple Watch Series 6 could offer faster performance, improved water resistance

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities tells investors that the Apple Watch Series 6 will offer faster performance as well as improved water resistance. Additionally, the next Apple Watch will provide improved wireless transmission for faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.

Kuo, known for accurately predicting future Apple product launches, predicts Apple will likely switch to liquid crystal polymer or LCP material for flexible circuit boards in the next Apple Watch which is expected to launch in late 2020. The Series 5 or earlier models use a material called Polyimide or Pi. Kuo’s investor’s note has been reviewed by MacRumors.

Liquid crystal polymer or LCP is essentially a low-cost organic flexible material with electrical properties that is useful for things like motherboard interconnects and antenna. As noted by Apple Insider, LCP has a low resistance that makes it useful for small connection points between components. Kuo claims Dongshan Precision, Avary Holding and Flexium Interconnect will be the primary LCP suppliers.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Apple Watch Series 6, but previous rumours claim the next Apple Watch could get microLEDs, thinner and lighter design, and the ability to track sleep. The Apple Watch Series 6 will probably launch in late next year, alongside the iPhone 12 series. It will be powered by watchOS 7, which will be announced at the WWDC 2020. Going by early leaks and rumours, the Series 6 will be the most exciting Apple Watch