Apple Watch Series 6 could feature a blood oxygen sensor

Over the past few years, Apple Watch has gained a number of health features including advanced heart rate monitoring and cycle tracking. However, if a recent report from DigiTimes is to be believed, it appears that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 might include a blood oxygen sensor.

The report claims that Apple has inked a deal with ASE Technology, a Taiwan-based supplier, to build the Series 6. The publication further adds that the Apple Watch Series 6 will be able to detect blood oxygen.

In case you are not aware, Blood Oxygen monitoring estimates the amount of oxygen in your blood. It also detects what percentage of your blood is saturated, better known as SpO2 level. The feature can be really useful for COVID-19 patients who have alarmingly low oxygen levels. Perhaps the reason why there is a heavy demand for standalone clip-on-style Pulse oximeters in the market. It uses red and infrared light sensors to detect oxygen levels.

The news of blood oxygen monitoring coming to Apple Watch Series 6 corroborates a report by 9to5Mac which discovered blood oxygen level detection feature in iOS 14 code a few months ago. It’s not clear if the feature would be limited to Apple Watch Series 6 or if it is a part of watchOS 7.

While the arrival of blood oxygen monitoring on the Apple Watch is surely a big deal, the feature isn’t exactly new when it comes to other smartwatches. Fitbit already offers blood oxygen monitoring on its Versa line as well as its Charge 3 trackers. Garmin watches too have pulse oxygen sensors.

Apple Watch Series 6 will launch later this year

The next Apple Watch, likely to be called the Series 6, will launch later this year alongside the iPhone 12. Like the Series 5, it is said to use the design of a previous generation Apple Watch but will get upgraded internal components. Based on leaks and speculation, the Series 6 will feature a faster processor, better water resistance, improved cellular speeds, and the ability to monitor sleep. The Series 6 will run Apple’s watchOS 7.

