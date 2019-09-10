Apple Watch Series 5 launched: Start at $399, will be made available starting September 20

Apple on Tuesday introduced the Apple Watch Series 5, the latest version of the world’s best-selling smartwatch. The new watch – which Apple announced on stage at its annual iPhone event in Cupertino, California – is an update to last year’s version, the Apple Watch Series 4.

As was rumoured before, Apple is making the Apple Watch Series 5 available in titanium and ceramic finishes, in addition to aluminium or stainless steel. The watch comes in two sizes: 40mm and 40mm, and will be available in three colour options: gold, silver and space grey. The smartwatch will start at $399 for the Wi-Fi variant and $499 for the 4G variant.

Apple Watch Series 5 has few new features, like a new chipset. Otherwise, the watch shares similarities with the last year’s model. It has a nearly edge-to-edge display, as well as the digital crown with haptic feedback. A back of the watch is now made from ceramic and crystal, which means radio waves can pass through the front and back for better cellular reception. Plus, it has an accelerometer and gyroscope that let the watch detect falls.



And, of course, the watch has the built-in heart-rate tracking, including a new low-heart-rate notification and atrial-fibrillation detection. The watch also lets you take an electrocardiogram, or ECG. The Apple Watch Series 5 is water-resistant to 50 meters and has built-in GPS, like the previous-generation model. The watch offers 18 hours of battery life. Apple’s newest smartwatch runs watchOS 6.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will go on sale on Friday and be available September 20.