Apple Watch Series 5 is already available in titanium and ceramic finishes, in addition to aluminium or stainless steel.

Apple Watch Series 5 could launch in (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition. WatchGenration claims to have found clues of a new red colour variant of Watch Series 5 in an Apple database before it was removed. The special edition smartwatch could launch with an aluminum case. Further, the colour will be similar to that of iPod touch, the report added.

Apple Watch Series 5 was launched at the company’s annual iPhone event in Cupertino, California in September. Though Apple has announced (PRODUCT) RED variants for its iPhone and iPod models before, this could be the first time it could be unveiled for Watch.

For those unaware, a portion of proceeds from RED purchases are contributed to the Global Fund for HIV/AIDS research. Apple became a partner with RED in 2006 and it is also the largest corporate donor for the organisation.

The new Watch Series 5 (PRODUCT) RED is speculated to launch in March 2020 along side the successor to iPhone SE and Apple's new iPad Pro.

Apple iPhone SE successor or iPhone 9 as some are calling it will support 3D sensing capabilities on the rear camera, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with TF International Securities. It is said to come with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, newer A13 chipset and 3GB RAM. The design is expected to be similar to the iPhone 8.

As for the 2020 iPad Pro, it could come with two rear cameras and a 3D system that will be more advanced than FaceID on the front. The device is said to support the next-generation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

