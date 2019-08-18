Apple Watch Series 5: 3 things we know about the next-gen smartwatch

The Apple Watch remains the most dominant smartwatch in the world. There is no other smartwatch that comes close to the Apple Watch Series 4, the latest model, which is capable of taking an electrocardiogram (ECG) and a built-in the Fall detection tool. With WatchOS 6 coming later this year, the Apple Watch will get many new features, including a dedicated app store, cycle tracking app, noise app and much more.

And if the recent leaks and speculation are true, the Apple Watch Series 5 will be announced alongside the iPhone 11 lineup in September. The upcoming model, like the existing Apple Watch Series 4, will heavily emphasise on fitness and health features.

We’re just a few weeks away from Apple’s iPhone event. Here are three things we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 5, based on the rumours and reports surfaced so far.

Apple Watch Series 5: OLED display

Apple Watch Series 5 will feature an Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED) display, just like previous Apple Watch models. The information comes from top Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. The analyst believes the Watch Series 5 will retain OLED screens, and the display will be supplied by Japan Display. Many say this year’s model might be the last Apple Watch to feature an OLED display. As reported in recent months, the 2020 Apple Watch would be the first model to come with a microLED screen. MicroLED screens should help make the Apple Watch slimmer, less power-hungry and brighter.

Apple Watch Series 5: New Ceramic and Titanium models coming

The next-generation Apple Watch may come in ceramic and titanium cases. iHelp BR has found references to new ceramic and titanium cases models in the latest WatchOS 6 beta. The Cupertino company has sold Apple Watches with a ceramic case in the past, but did not launch a ceramic Series 4. Interestingly, Apple has never launched the Apple Watch in titanium. Both 44mm and 40mm versions of Apple Watch Series 5 are expected to be made available in ceramic and titanium cases. A previous report from Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple would launch a new ceramic watch this year.

Apple Watch Series 5: September 10 release date

A lot is still unknown about the Apple Watch Series 5, but we do know that that next watch will launch on September 10. Apple has traditionally released a new Apple Watch every September, so there’s a chance it could release the next-generation model next month. This year, we expect the new Apple Watch and iPhone 11 lineup to launch on Tuesday, September 11.