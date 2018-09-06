Apple Watch Series 4 to feature a higher resolution display: Report

Apple Watch Series 4 is rumoured to feature a higher resolution display. (Image of Apple Watch Series 3 for representation) Apple Watch Series 4 is rumoured to feature a higher resolution display. (Image of Apple Watch Series 3 for representation)

Apple Watch Series 4 may feature a higher resolution display than previous models. This year’s 42mm Apple Watch will come with a resolution of 384 x 480, compared to the 312 x 390 found on the Series 3. The information has been discovered in the recent watchOS 5 beta, claims 9to5Mac.

To achieve a higher resolution display, Apple will apparently reduce the size of bezels and make the screen a bit taller than the one seen on its predecessor. The Apple Watch Series 4 will also feature a higher PPI, which also contributes to the higher resolution.

The latest version of Apple Watch has been rumoured to feature a larger display, up to 15 per cent larger compared to the one found on the current-generation models. If we asked to believe the image leaked last week, the new model will likely to come with a modified side button and Digital Crown, alongside a new microphone. In addition, a new watch face set to announce could allow users to add up to nine complications.

Along with a larger display, Apple Watch Series 4 is tipped to feature improved health tracking capabilities and a longer battery life than the current Series 3 model. Apple Watch Series 4 will run watchOS 5, which was announced during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June.

Apple Watch Series 4 resolution likely 384×480, apps capable of showing much more content https://t.co/NuR8d9jGza by @_inside pic.twitter.com/RAgPXrmvkD — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) September 5, 2018

Apple’s fall event will happen on September 12, beginning 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). Besides three new iPhone models (iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XC), the company will also announce a brand new Apple Watch and new iPad Pros with FaceID. New Macs could also be introduced.

