Apple Watch Series 4 with bezel-less display, S4 processor launched: Price, specifications

Apple Watch Series 4 has been launched at the company’s iPhone event in California. The new Watch Series come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the later available in LTE variant as well. Apple Watch now features an edge-to-edge display and a bigger screen compared to Watch Series 3. Watch Series 4 GPS option is priced starting at $399 in the US, and it will be available in 26 markets globally at the time of launch. The GPS+Cellular variant will cost $499 in 16 markets initially. The pre-orders start Friday and Watch Series 4 will be available from September 21.

Apple Watch Series 4: Price and availability

Apple Watch Series 4 comes in three aluminium finishes anodised in silver, gold and space grey. The next-generation Watch Series will also be available in a gold stainless steel option with matching Milanese band, in addition to the silver and space black stainless steel models.

Apple Watch Nike+ features redesigned Nike watch faces that match the new band colours. These include a Pure Platinum/Black Sport Band and a Summit White Sport Loop Band. Apple Watch Hermès colour-blocked bands and exclusive watch faces that shift from one colour to the other with the passage of the minute hand have also been introduced.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) will be available to order from September 14 in 26 countries, while the GPS + Cellular variant will be available to order in 16 countries. Both models will be available for sale from September 21.

Apple Watch Series 4: Design and Display

Apple Watch Series 4 sports a new design, thanks to an edge-to-edge display and a new Digital Crown with haptics. The back of Watch Series 4 is made of black ceramic and sapphire crystal to let radio waves pass from front as well as back for better cellular reflection. The display is 30 per cent larger than Watch Series 3, packed in the same case size. Watch Series 4 is now thinner and new complications have been introduced that show information in detail.

Apple Watch Series 4: Processor and Battery

Apple Watch Series 4 runs watchOS 5. It is powered by the new dual-core 64-bit S4 processor, that the company says offers two times faster performance. The speaker has also been redesigned as it is 50 per cent louder compared to previous-generation Watch Series 3. It has been optimised for phone calls, Siri and Walkie-Talkie. The microphone is now on the opposite side, away from the speaker to avoid echo and ensures better clarity. Apple is promising an all-day battery life on the Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4: New interface, Watch Faces

A brand new Watch Face that supports up to eight complications has also been announced. The user can add contacts on the Watch Face to just touch to start a call. Apple Watch Series 4 also ships with a new user interface that has been optimised for the larger display. The complications have been enhanced to be more precise and informative. New motion faces like Vapor, Liquid Metal, Fire and Water faces react to the curve of the screen.

Apple Watch Series 4: New health and fitness features

Apple Watch Series 4 includes a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which can detect hard falls. Thanks to the electrical heart rate sensor on Watch Series 4, the user can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app. The feature has been approved by FDA, and will be available to users in the US later this year.

The user can touch the Digital Crown and receive heart rhythm classification after 30 seconds. It classifies if the heart is beating in a normal pattern or whether there are signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). The fall detection feature takes advantage of next-generation accelerometer and gyroscope as well as analyses wrist trajectory and impact acceleration to detect falls.

Apple Watch Series 4 sends the user an alert after a fall, which the can either dismiss or start a call to emergency services. In case the device senses immobility for 60 seconds after the notification, it will automatically call emergency services. The device also sends a message along with location of the user to emergency contacts.

“We’re thrilled Apple Watch has become an essential part of peoples’ lives. The completely redesigned Apple Watch Series 4 continues to be an indispensable communication and fitness companion, and now with the addition of groundbreaking features, like fall detection and the first-ever ECG app offered directly to consumers, it also becomes an intelligent guardian for your health,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer said in a press statement.

