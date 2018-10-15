Apple Watch Series 4 now available for pre-order: Price in India, sale date, variants, etc

There are several different finishes, styles, and colours of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4 is now available for pre-order in India through several authorized Apple resellers and Flipkart, starting at Rs 40,900. The smartwatch will go on sale in the country from October 19. Apple Watch Series 4 was announced, alongside the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR at the company’s annual event last month.

Apple Watch Series 4 sale in India: New sizes, variants

There are several different finishes, styles, and colours of the Apple Watch Series 4. The wearable is available in two variants: GPS and GPS+Cellular. The watch comes in two all-new sizes: 40mm (up from 38mm) and 44mm (up from 42mm). It can be purchased either in aluminium or stainless steel.

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS model with aluminium casing is priced at Rs 40,900 (40mm size) and Rs 43,900 (44mm size) respectively. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 4 GPS+Cellular variant with aluminium casing is priced at Rs 49,900 (40mm size) and Rs 52,900 (44mm size), while Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular having stainless steel casing retails for Rs 67,900 (40mm size with sports band), Rs 76,900 (40mm size, Milanese loop band), Rs 71,900 (44mm size, sports band), and Rs 80,900 (44mm size, Milanese loop band) respectively.

Apple Watch Series 4 sale in India: Specifications, features

The latest version of Apple Watch features an edge-to-edge display, as well as a Digital Crown with haptics. The back of Watch Series 4 consists of black ceramic and sapphire crystal, for better cellular reflection. The key feature in this wearable is the electrocardiogram, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, that has been made available through the ECG app.

Through the Digital Crown, users can receive alerts on heart rhythms in 30-second intervals, which can also detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Meanwhile, users will also be able to call favorites on one tap, with the Watch Face feature. Also, Apple Watch Series 4 comes with improved Siri and Walkie-Talkie support. The fitness tracker runs the dual-core 64-bit S4 processor.

