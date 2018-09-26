Apple Watch Series 4 models have 20% lower battery capacity than Series 3: Report

Apple Watch Series 4 models have less battery capacity than the Series 3 models. Apple Watch Series 4 models have less battery capacity than the Series 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 4 models have less battery capacity than the Series 3 models. The information comes from Apple’s Product Information Sheet, first spotted by a MacRumors reader. The document reveals that despite having a larger display, the battery capacity has been reduced on both the Series 4 models.

To be precise, the 44mm Series 4 models have 16.5 per cent less battery capacity than the previous-generation 42mm Series 3 models. Likewise, 40mm Series 4 models have 19.7 per cent less battery capacity than previous-generation 38mm Series 3 models. Here’s how the Product Information Sheet breaks it down:

• Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): 1.34 watt-hours

• Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm): 1.12 watt-hours

• Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): 1.07 watt-hours

• Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm): 0.86 watt-hours

Despite having smaller battery capacities, Apple claims the Series 4 will be able to last up to 18 hours on a single charge. This can be possible due to watchOS 5 operating system and the new S4 chip. Apple Watch Series 4 alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max went on sale in a number of markets last week. The Series 4 40mm with GPS is $399 (Rs 28,969) and the 44mm is $429 (Rs 31,147). And in case you want cellular connectivity, you have to shell out $100 (Rs 7,260) more.

Apple claims the Series 4 has been redesigned from scratch. The smartwatch has significantly reduced bezels and has accommodated 35 per cent bigger display. Even the design has been tweaked, featuring a redesigned rotating crown and side button, and a new microphone placement. Plus, there are a number of new features including an FDA-approved ECG heart monitor, fall detection and emergency SOS.

