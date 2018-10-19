Apple Watch Series 4 to go on sale today: Where to buy, price in India

Apple Watch Series 4 price in India starts Rs 40,900 and can be purchased starting today.

Apple Watch Series 4 has started selling in India via Flipkart and several authorised Apple resellers for a price starting at Rs 40,900. If you are looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 4 this festive season here’s where and how you can but the latest smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 4: How to buy

Apple Watch Series 4 is now available on leading e-retail store like Flipkart, Croma and authorised Apple resellers like imagine as well. Both the 40mm and 44mm variants of Apple Watch Series 4 can be purchased on Imagine. Earlier, Imagine had started taking pre-orders on a token amount of Rs 2,000.

Apple Watch Series 4: Price in India, specifications

Apple Watch Series 4 comes in various styles, finish and colour schemes. The new Apple smartwatch is available in two new sizes: 40mm, 44mm and two variants – GPS and GPS+Cellular.

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike edition comes for a price of Rs 40900 for the GPS 40mm variant and Rs 43900 for the GPS 44mm model. The wearable with aluminium casing tags the same price to that of the Nike edition. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular model with aluminium casing comes for a price of Rs 49,900 for the 40mm size and Rs 52,900 for the 44mm size.

The new Apple Watch 4 Cellular with stainless steel casing is priced at Rs 67,900 for the 40mm size with sports band and Rs 76,900 for 40mm size, Milanese loop band. The 44mm size with sports band retails at Rs 71,900 and the 44mm size with Milanese loop band comes for a price of Rs 80,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 was launched in September at the Apple annual event. It features an edge-to-edge LTPO OLED Retina display. Powered by a 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, the new wearable from Apple runs watchOS 5 and includes an electric heart sensor and optical heart sensor. Apple Watch Series 4 comes with improved Siri and Walkie-Talkie support as well. It consists of an improved gyroscope, accelerometer and it is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery backup.

Meanwhile, Airtel has not yet started supporting the Series 4 LTE version. At the moment a message shows that this model is “coming soon on Airtel”.

