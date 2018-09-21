Apple Watch Series 4 comes inside a microfibre pouch, detached from its bands: Watch video

Apple Watch packaging tends to differ every year, with the launch of each new generation of the smartwatch. Apple Watch packaging tends to differ every year, with the launch of each new generation of the smartwatch.

Apple alongside the new iPhone XS also launched the Apple Watch Series 4 globally, which has now gone on sale in US. An unboxing video on YouTube from iJustine’s channel has revealed some key details about the packaging. The video gives a detailed view of the packaging style and box contents.

Apple Watch packaging tends to differ every year, with the launch of each new generation of the smartwatch. This time along, the Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two different boxes. The first box consists of the watch cased inside a microfibre cloth sleeve, a 5W USB power adapter, and one-metre magnetic charging cable.

The second box consists of the selected band that will accompany the watch.

All earlier versions of the Apple Watch shipped with the bands pre-attached to the watch body. The removal of which indicates that Apple might want to encourage its users to learn about band switching, which in the larger business scheme would lead to an increase in the sale of watch bands the company sells in its stores.

Apple Watch Series 4 comes in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. It is powered by the company’s own Apple S4 processor with a new GPU, which the company claims makes the watch up to two times faster compared to the earlier generation. It runs the company’s own watchOS 5.0 operating system.

Apple has added new accelerometer and gyroscope sensors to the smartwatch which work in tandem to detect hard falls. Additionally, there is a new electrical heart rate sensor present on the device which also acts as an ECG using the new ECG app.

