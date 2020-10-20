Apple Watch saves life on a 61-year Indian man, thanks to the ECG feature

The Apple Watch has saved numerous lives across the world with the help of its features like ECG, Fall Detection and more. (Representational Image: Express Photo/Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple Watch’s electrocardiogram (ECG) feature has saved life of a 61-year-old, according to a report by IANS. R Rajhans, a retired pharma professional felt unwell in March 2020 and decided to check his ECG on the Apple Watch Series 5 gifted to him by his son.

His son Siddharth, a student at Harvard University said that his father was getting arrhythmia signals or irregular heartbeats in the middle of the night. After the results persisted, he shared the same with the doctor and it was found that Rajhans suffered from a low ejection fraction and required immediate heart surgery to replace his Mitral Valve.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the surgery was a bit delayed, during which Rajhans continued to monitor his ECG on his Apple Watch.

Siddharth told IANS that it was the “Apple Watch that helped detect the irregular heart rhythm prior to the Valve failure Echo-cardiograph.”

After the surgery was successful, Siddharth wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the same in an email, to which Cook responded “Siddharth, thank you for sharing this. I am happy to note that your father received medical attention in time and I hope he’s feeling better now. Our team will connect with you.”

“The idea of having a device like Apple Watch is to strike a balance between using tech and medical awareness in order to take charge of our parent’s lives. It saved my dad’s life. It’s a life-changing product,” Siddharth said.

The Apple Watch has saved numerous lives across the world with the help of its features like ECG, Fall Detection and more. The watch along with the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature can help its users identify signs of AFib. For perspective, AFib is one of the leading conditions that can result in a stroke.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd