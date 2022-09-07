scorecardresearch
Apple Watch Pro expected: Everything we know so far about the new rugged watch

Apple Watch Pro: Here's everything we know so far about Apple's larger, rugged watch set to launch later today.

The Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a larger dial and a more rugged build. (Image Source: Apple Hub)

Apple is set to launch multiple new wearables at its ‘Far Out’ launch event later today and one of the newer products is the new rugged Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to be a larger variant of the Apple Watch Series 8, with new internals, a new design and other features. Here is everything we know about the Apple Watch Pro model.

Apple Watch Pro model: Expected features

The watch is expected to feature a larger screen and a metal casing which should allow the wearable to take some more beating compared to the vanilla Apple Watch. The larger display could, as per reports, measure almost 2-inches diagonally, suggesting the watch could have a 47mm or 49mm dial instead of the regular 45mm. We also expect very slim bezels and multiple colour options as you can see in the tweet below.

The larger display on the Apple Watch Pro will reportedly be able to show users more health-related data at once, which should cater to the sports-centric audience the watch is targeting.  Apart from this, the Apple Watch Pro is also expected to include an extra button in addition to the rotatable crown and the single, pill-shaped button on the side. The purpose of the extra button is not clear at the moment.

The Apple Watch Pro is also expected to be the most expensive watch launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant till date, with expected prices reportedly hovering around the $900-$1000 mark (about Rs 72,000 to Rs 80,000)

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ launch event is set to kick off later today at 10:30pm IST and we should know all details about the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Pro variant along with details like India pricing and availability during the event.

