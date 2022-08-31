scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Apple Watch Pro buyers may need to purchase new custom bands

Apple Watch Pro: Reports suggest the Apple Watch Pro will come with a new band size, meaning existing Apple Watch bands will not fit with it. 

Apple, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch,The new Apple Watch Pro may need larger custom bands. (Image Source: Twitter/ Apple Hub)

On September 7, Apple is set to launch four new iPhones as part of the iPhone 14 series, but we also expect the brand to drop some more new products at the September event, including the new rumoured Apple Watch Pro. Expected to be a more rugged and powerful version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Pro is also expected to feature larger dials.

With the larger size, the watch will also likely feature larger strap sizes and this suggests that those who have purchased custom bands to use with previous Apple Watch models, may not be able to use them with the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. The main culprit here is expected to be the 47mm dial size which is reportedly going to be clubbed with a flat display on the Watch Pro, as suggested by a tweet from Apple Hub (@theapplehub).

Apple Watch models over the last few years have had similar sizes and despite numerous feature additions, users would be able to use newer Apple Watch dials with their older straps. That isn’t looking likely for the Watch Pro.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s had a track record of predicting Apple features ahead of launch, has suggested that whole the Apple Watch Pro may support older bands, they may not look as aesthetically pleasing with the new size.

Apple is, however, also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event, which will fall in line with the more compact, daily-use design you have seen with previous Apple Watch series. We should know more details about all of Apple’s new wearables on September 7 during the launch keynote.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:48:08 pm
