Apple Watch Pro buyers may need to purchase new custom bands

On September 7, Apple is set to launch four new iPhones as part of the iPhone 14 series, but we also expect the brand to drop some more new products at the September event, including the new rumoured Apple Watch Pro. Expected to be a more rugged and powerful version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Pro is also expected to feature larger dials.

With the larger size, the watch will also likely feature larger strap sizes and this suggests that those who have purchased custom bands to use with previous Apple Watch models, may not be able to use them with the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. The main culprit here is expected to be the 47mm dial size which is reportedly going to be clubbed with a flat display on the Watch Pro, as suggested by a tweet from Apple Hub (@theapplehub).

According to Mac Otakara, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 “Pro” will feature a larger 47mm size and a flat display. This model is expected to start at a higher price close to $1000 pic.twitter.com/9MmBhkewFA — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 28, 2022

Apple Watch models over the last few years have had similar sizes and despite numerous feature additions, users would be able to use newer Apple Watch dials with their older straps. That isn’t looking likely for the Watch Pro.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s had a track record of predicting Apple features ahead of launch, has suggested that whole the Apple Watch Pro may support older bands, they may not look as aesthetically pleasing with the new size.

I believe the Apple Watch Pro will support older bands — though maybe they won’t fit as well or look as seamless given the size of the new watch. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 29, 2022

Apple is, however, also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event, which will fall in line with the more compact, daily-use design you have seen with previous Apple Watch series. We should know more details about all of Apple’s new wearables on September 7 during the launch keynote.