Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 finally goes on sale: Details on price, availability

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 goes on sale for a price starting at 9

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 finally goes on sale for a price starting at $399. The new Apple Watch Nike+ is available for purchase in select countries and early pre-orders are being delivered to customers, as per MacRumors. The new Nike+ version of the new Apple Watch Series 4 comes with similar features to that of the standard edition.

However, the Apple Watch Nike+ sports new Nike watch faces and sport bands that separate this edition from the ‘primary’ Series 4 variant.

Apple Watch Series comes in three moulded bands that include- an all-black version, a white version with black accent and a black moulded band with a neon yellow accent. In addition to the new colour bands, the new Nike+ collection offers a Pure Platinum/Black Sport Band and woven bands in black/silver with a reflective thread as well.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 comes with Nike Run Club app and Nike Training Club app pre-loaded that offers more than 180 workouts. Nike+ Series comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes and both the cellular, WiFi + GPS only models are available as well. Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is priced between $399 and $499 in the US depending on the variant.

To recall, Apple Watch Series 4 was launched in September at the Apple annual event. It features an edge-to-edge LTPO OLED Retina display. Apple Watch Series 4 is powered by a 64-bit dual-core S4 processor. It runs watchOS 5 and includes an electric heart sensor and optical heart sensor. It comes with an improved gyroscope, accelerometer and it is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery backup.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is available for purchase in the following countries- Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, UAE and the US.

There’s no word on when the new Apple Watch Series 4 is coming to India.

