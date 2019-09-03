Apple Watch may get sleep tracking feature this year, no special hardware required

Apple Watch might get a sleep-tracking feature as early as this year. Sources close to 9to5Mac revealed that Apple is getting closer to bring a sleep monitor feature to the most popular smartwatch. The feature could be announced at Apple’s special September 10 event in Cupertino, California.

The sleep tracking feature is called “Time in Bed Tracking” and is code-named “Burrito” internally. Previously, this feature wasn’t expected to come to the wearable until 2020 but the new report suggests a native sleep tracker will come to the Apple Watch and might not require special hardware. Both Fitbit and Samsung watches have been offering a sleep tracking feature for quite some time.

The report says the Apple Watch will monitor the quality of sleep by using the sensors on the smartwatch to track the user’s movements, heart rate, and noises. The data will then automatically saved into the Health app and a new sleep app for the Apple Watch. The feature is likely to be part of watchOS 6.

Apple Watch usually needs to be charged at night, but the new report suggests it will remind owners to charge the watch before they hit the bed so it doesn’t run out of juice. Though it’s not clear if the new sleep tracking feature requires users to buy the upcoming Apple Watch, or if it will work with existing Apple Watch models.

Users can rely on a number of third-party apps for sleep tracking on the Apple Watch. However, there is no first-party app available that monitors the user’s quality of sleep on the watch. Back in 2017, Apple acquired sleep tracking company called Beddit.

The Cupertino company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 5, alongside the iPhone 11 on September 10. Many believe this year’s model will bring minor changes. A recent report claimed that the next Apple Watch could come in Ceramic and Titanium cases.