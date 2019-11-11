Apple Watch leads smartwatch market with 48% market share in Q3 2019: Strategy Analytics

Apple Watch has continued to dominate the smartwatch segment for the third quarter of 2019, maintaining a lead over Samsung and Fitbit. That’s according to the latest report from research firm Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics shared its report for the previous quarter and said total shipments grew an impressive 42 per cent year-over-year, with shipments reaching 14 million in the Q3 2019. Apple leads the competition with a market share of 48 per cent, followed by Samsung and Fitbit conquering second and third spots respectively.

The Cupertino company shipped 6.8 million units in the third quarter, up 51 per cent from the period over a year ago. Samsung, on the other hand, shipped 1.9 million units, up 73 per cent. Fitbit shipped 1.6 million units, up 7 per cent.

The rise of Apple in the smartwatch segment shouldn’t surprise many. The company has consistently improved the Apple Watch, which first made its debut in 2015. Apple Watch, which is in the fifth generation, can track fitness and heart rate.

The Apple Watch also features a menstrual period tracker, thanks to watchOS 6. Last year, Apple rolled out support for the ECG app for Apple Watch in the US before pushing the feature in other countries, including India.

Samsung, too, is showing interest in the smartwatch segment. The company’s recently launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been well received, thanks to its improved design and strong fitness tracking features. The third major player in the smartwatch category is Fitbit, which recently agreed to be sold out to Google for $2.1 billion. Google’s acquisition of Fitbit will help Silicon Valley major to catch up to Apple in the booming smartwatch segment. Unlike Apple Watch, however, Google’s WearOS platform has failed so far in the wearables space.