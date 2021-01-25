Apple Watch helps police rescue kidnapped woman in US

The Apple Watch has potentially saved the lives of various users in the past in dangerous situations. (Image Source: Apple)

A kidnapped, US-based woman in Selma, Texas was recently rescued by the local police after they were able to track her down thanks to the Apple Watch she was wearing, which gave her exact location. The woman used the device to make an emergency call, according to reports.

As per reports by Fox San Antonio, the abducted woman made an SOS call to her daughter through her Apple Watch asking for help. The victim had apparently got into a fight with the kidnapper outside her house when he forcefully took charge of the victim’s truck and kidnapped her. While the SOS call got disconnected mid-way, officers were still able to use an emergency cellular ping to track the woman.

The victim was found in a vehicle in a parking lot on East Sonterra Blvd at the Hyatt Place Hotel. Meanwhile, the kidnapper, named Adalberto Longoria fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.

Smarter technology has helped a lot of people get out of dangerous situations in the past. This also is not the first time the Apple Watch has saved a person from what could have been a terrible fate. The wearable has proven useful in various emergencies over the years.

Last year, a 25-year-old man happened to find irregularities in his heartbeat thanks to his Apple Watch. Two more individuals including a 13-year old teen athlete from Oklahoma, USA and a 61-year old man from Indore, India were also alerted of irregular heartbeats ahead of time.