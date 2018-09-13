Apple is no longer selling its high-end Watch Edition

Apple Watch Edition discontinued following Watch Series 4 launch (Source: Associated Press) Apple Watch Edition discontinued following Watch Series 4 launch (Source: Associated Press)

Apple’s luxurious Watch edition has been discontinued following the debut of new Apple Watch Series 4. The Watch Edition that ‘devolved’ from gold in its first to ‘ridiculously overpriced’ ceramic finish in Watch Series 2 and Series 3 couldn’t attract much attention from users.

Apple at its keynote 2018 event showcases Watch Series 4 with standard aluminium and stainless steel hardware, however, the company didn’t mention about any premium Edition model. Apple Watch debuted in 2015 and back then Apple brought a ‘high-luxury’ variant with a case made of 18-karat gold or rose gold. The first-gen Apple Watch edition came with a sapphire crystal for the display protection and a solid gold case for a price starting at $10,000. Apple dropped solid gold model after the first gen and switched to ceramic build on Series 2 and Series 3. The luxurious Watch Edition has been removed and Apple now offers the Watch Series 3 and Watch Series 4 with aluminium casing.

The all-new Apple Watch Series 4 is launched for a price starting at $399 for the 40 mm case size. The latest smartwatch from Apple features a larger screen and comes with improved health functions. The fourth-gen Apple Watch is thinner as compared to the previous iteration. Apple Watch Series 44 mm model has a 977-square-millimetre face, while the 40 mm model features a 759-square-millimetre face. Other significant improvements include a revamped Watch OS 5, ECG reader and optical heart rate sensor. Apple Watch Series 4 will release from September 21 in the US.

