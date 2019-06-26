Apple Watch to come with a camera? Here’s what patent reveals

Could an Apple Watch come with a camera attached to it? More importantly, how would it work? Apple might just have a solution, according to a new patent that has been granted to the company. A report by 9to5Mac, which has details on the patent reveals that the Apple Watch’s camera could be placed inside the band, and would use a hidden optical cable to send data to the watch.

So does this mean that future Apple Watch devices will have a camera strapped to the band? That’s unlikely, given this is just a patent and not a confirmation that Apple will be introducing this technology for sure to its future devices. But it gives an insight into what the company is exploring for the Apple Watch.

Apple is currently the leader in the smartwatch space and is dominating the market, and a camera added to these devices would give it another edge. But exactly how would this Apple Watch camera work? And what about camera angle issues given that the sensor would be placed inside the band?

According to the report, the patent reveals that users will have the option of pulling out this particular section of the band as it would be flexible. They would be able to place it at their desired angle, and the lens would rotate as well.

The description for the patent, which is available online as well, reads “The camera watch band is configured to be coupled to at least one side of the watch body, and the camera watch band includes an optical sensor or camera, and an operable connection to transfer data between the optical sensor and the display or other device.”

It adds, “The band is flexible and may be manipulated by a user to aim an optical sensor disposed at the distal end portion of the camera watch band separately from the watch body. The display or other device functions as the viewfinder for the optical sensor.”

And how would the camera know when to function or take a photo? The patent explains that the sensor will “capture images or video” when the user takes an action like “pinching the camera watch band, giving a verbal command, pressing a button on the distal end portion of the camera watch band, or pressing a button on the case.”

It also looks like the Watch band might have camera on both sides, like smartphones which have a front and rear camera and it would work similar to how users switch between the front and rear camera on an iPhone. The camera sensors could also come with the option of shooting video in 360-degree.

Of course, the question remains on whether this would actually serve any purpose, and really free users from relying on their phones all the time for taking photos. There’s also the question of what would happening to customising bands on the Apple Watch, if the primary band came with a camera attached to the device.