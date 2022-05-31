Apple Watch 7 gold, titanium editions revealed by Caviar, starting at $3,470

Caviar is known for their over-the-top luxury designs. The company redesigns popular smartphones from Samsung and Apple and even other products like the Sony PS5 to make luxury pieces of tech covered with precious metal like gold and silver and with added diamonds and other elements. Now, Caviar has also decided to revamp the Apple Watch Series 7.

One of the newest products offered by the company is the Apple Watch Series 7, given a typical Caviar luxury treatment. The new designs include the Night Moon, Blood Moon, Dark Moon and Gold Moon variants. Here’s all you need to know about them.

The Night Moon variant features embossed ornamentation inspired by Gustave Young’s work. Young was a famous 19th century engraver of American firearms. The Night Moon variant is covered in white bronze and sports a crocodile leather strap. Available in just 99 units, the watch costs USD 3,470 (about Rs 2,69,461).

Here are all variants of the Apple Watch 7 sold by Caviar. (Image Source: Caviar)

The Blood Moon variant is priced a little higher at USD 3560 and comes with a bronze coating with a 3D ornament pattern on the body inspired by the works of Vacheron Constantin and Patek Philippe. Available with a brown crocodile leather strap, this watch too is made in just 99 units.

The Dark Moon variant costs USD 3,650 and comes with a similar design on the body as the Night Moon and Blood Moon variants, except the coating here is made up of blackened bronze. Also available in just 99 units, this watch too sports a real black crocodile leather strap.

The most expensive of the series is the Gold Moon variant which costs USD 26,630 (about Rs 20,67,940) and comes coated with 18K gold in addition to the patterns and design elements mentioned above. Unlike the other variants ,this one is made in just 8 units.

Caviar also revealed the golden rivets edition, titanium edition and black line editions of the Apple Watch 7. The golden rivets one, features golden accents and a titanium body and crocodile leather straps. It is priced at USD 3,840.

Meanwhile the USD 3,650 black line and titanium flame variants come with flaming patterns and a titanium body, in addition to crocodile leather straps.