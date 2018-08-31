Apple Watch 4 to be launched September 12 will have edge-to-edge display: Report

The report claims that Apple has designed a slew of new watch faces for taking advantage of the bigger displays. (Image: 9to5Mac) The report claims that Apple has designed a slew of new watch faces for taking advantage of the bigger displays. (Image: 9to5Mac)

Apple’s event on September 12 is expected to see the launch of new iPhones and the next generation Apple Watch. Apple Watch 4 will sport a 15 per cent larger display which will be edge-to-edge, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The report also says that due to the removal of the bezels, the size of the watches won’t change.

The report also says that the new Apple Watch will have a brand new watch face, which will show users much more information compared to previous versions. This new watch face provides users with eight different widgets, which can be seen in the image leaked by 9to5Mac. Additionally, the report also claims that Apple has designed a slew of other new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger displays.

The image also shows a small hole between the Digital Crown and the physical button on the right side of the device.

This, according to the report, is an additional microphone to cut out background noise during calls. The Digital Crown and side button also appear to be a bit different.

Also Read: Apple iPhone XS leaked image: New gold colour confirmed in official image ahead of September 12 launch

However, it’s best to take this news with a pinch of salt, since there’s no official confirmation about the product’s specifications yet.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd