Apple Watch 4 also expected at iPhone Xs event: Bigger display, higher resolution and more

Apple Watch Series 4 will offer a drastically different design compared to Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple iPhone Xs event on September 12 will also see the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 4, which will sport a sleeker display and improved design. Apple Watch Series 4 has seen quite a few leaks as well along with the iPhone Xs series.

Recently, marketing images of the new Apple Watch were also shared by 9to5Mac, which gave us a good look at the upcoming device. Here’s a quick look at everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 4, based on what the leaks have indicated.

Apple Watch Series 4: Design, Display

According to a recent image shared by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch is set for a design revamp like the iPhone X series. The display in the newer Apple Watch will have thinner, reduced bezels and a bigger screen size, though the Watch’s overall dimensions will remain the same.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 4 to feature a higher resolution display: Report

Apple will likely continue with the 42mm and 38mm size for Watch 4, though both will sport bigger displays. According to the 9to5Mac report, screen resolution on Apple Watch Series 4 will be 384 x 480, which is higher compared to the 312 x 390 pixels on the current Series 3. The screen’s pixel resolution was spotted in watchOS 5 beta.

Earlier Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that Apple Watch 4 will have up to 15 per cent larger display, compared to the current generation.

Apple Watch Series 4 image shared by to 9to5Mac. This is not a mockup image, according to the site. (Image courtesy: 9to5Mac) Apple Watch Series 4 image shared by to 9to5Mac. This is not a mockup image, according to the site. (Image courtesy: 9to5Mac)

Apple Watch Series 4: New watch faces, more information

It also looks like Watch Series 4 will have a new watch face with much more information compared to previous versions. Eight different widgets will be supported in this, and the image by 9to5Mac showed this clearly.

It also looks like Apple will reveal other new watch faces, which will take advantage of the bigger display. The question though is whether these newer watch displays will be compatible with older models like Apple Watch Series 3, Series 2.

Apple Watch Series 4: No physical buttons, rather touch-based SSD buttons

According to an earlier report by Fast Company, Apple will ditch the actual physical buttons on the side of the watch, and instead add solid state buttons or SSD buttons, which respond to a user’s touch. This is similar to how Apple introduced buttons relying on haptic feedback with iPhone 7 series.

The key feature to keep in mind is that on the Apple Watch Series 4, users will not have to press the button, but rather these will respond to touch. The side button does look different if one goes by the leaked image of the Apple Watch Series 4 shared by 9to5Mac, and does not jut out as much as the one on Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 4: Improved battery life?

This has also been rumoured that Apple Watch Series 4 will have a longer battery life. However, it remains to be seen how much of a drastic change the new watch offers, especially on the LTE variant. The new Watch will also come with improved health tracking capabilities. In fact watchOS 5 will allow for automatic detection of a fitness activity without the user having to manually start a workout session.

Apple Watch Series 4: Six models?

It was earlier reported that Apple registered six new Watch models with the Eurasian Economic Commission, by tech site Wccftech site. Model numbers A1977, A1978, A1975, A1976, A2007, and A2008 were spotted by thesite and will come with watchOS 5 out of the box. It has been estimated that Apple Watch shipments in 2018 could cross 22-24 million units.

Apple Watch Series 4: Price

We have no seen leaks around the Apple Watch Series 4 price, though the expectation is that Apple will stick with the $329 starting price for the base variant. Apple Watch Series 4 in India could start at Rs 30,000 plus if one goes by the past trend.

