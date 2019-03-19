Apple updates iMac with faster Intel processors, AMD graphics

Apple has updated its iMac lineup of PCs adding ninth generation of Intel’s Core i processors along with AMD’s Radeon Pro Vega graphics. The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at Rs 1,19,900, 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at Rs 1,69,900. Both the new iMacs will be made available to consumers starting next week via Apple Authorised Resellers in India.

To recall, Apple yesterday launched its new iPad Air and iPad mini lineup bringing Apple Pencil and keyboard case support with an updated processor and other hardware.

The company states that the new Intel hexa-core processor added in the 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display will be able to provide users up to 60 per cent faster performance. Whereas, the hexa-core and octa-core processors used in the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display provide users up to 2.4 times faster performance.

One can also be expect up to 80 per cent faster graphics performance on the 21.5-inch iMac and 50 per cent faster graphics performance on the 27-inch iMac, thanks to AMD’s Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

Apple says the new iMacs sport displays with up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colours, 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide colour gamut. Both the variants come packaged in an aluminium and glass enclosure, which is 5mm thin.

Both the new PCs run the company’s own macOS Mojave operating system, which brings in features like FaceTime group calling, Stacks, Dark Mode and more. The operating system also brings support for iOS apps along with a redesigned Mac App Store.