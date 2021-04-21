Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote launched; Check features, price

Here's all you need to know about the new Apple TV including price, specifications and more. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple announced the sixth generation of the Apple TV streaming box at the April 20 Spring Loaded event. The new Apple TV comes equipped with a more powerful chipset inside, along with an all-new remote and other features like smart colour calibration. Here’s all you need to know about the new Apple TV and the remote.

Apple TV 4K: Specifications

The new Apple TV 4K is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic chipset. In case that sounds familiar, that is the same custom-made Apple chip that powered Apple phones in the past like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. The new Apple TV features a six-core design with two high performance and four power-efficient CPU cores along with a quad-core GPU.

The new specifications allow the Apple TV 4K to play HDR videos of up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Further, users can now also stream content directly from the iPhone 12 directly to the Apple TV 4K via AirPlay. Apple has also announced its partnership with FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV and Canal+ to support HDR content at high frame rates on the new Apple TV 4K.

All about that new remote

Another highlight of the new Apple TV 4K is a new Siri remote controller. Unlike the last-gen Apple TV remote, the new one features a revamped design, that makes it easy to use in the dark. Instead of the flat touchpad in the middle, users will now find a circular direction pad that features five-way physical controls.

The new remote moves the Siri button to the side. (Image Source: Apple) The new remote moves the Siri button to the side. (Image Source: Apple)

The touch-sensitive surface of the direction pad also lets users swipe on it to navigate through the Apple TV 4K UI (user interface). Running their fingers around the circular ring, users will also be able to scrub through the content they are watching, similar to the experience of the older iPods. Additionally, the new remote also gets a dedicated mute and power button, while the Siri button has been moved to the side of the remote now.

The Apple TV 4K also gets a new colour calibration feature that will beneficial for those in the Apple ecosystem. iPhone users will be able to hold up their phones in front of the Apple TV to colour calibrate it, making use of the phone’s sensors to colour calibrate the screen to an extent. However, this will not deliver results as good as a professionally calibrated screen.

Pricing and availability

The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at Rs 18,900 from the Apple website, a nearby Apple Store or the Apple Store app. Apple TV 4K is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select pay-TV providers. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K beginning Friday, April 30, with availability beginning in the second half of May in more than 30 countries and regions, including the US.

The new Siri Remote will be available separately for Rs 5,800 and will be compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. For the first time, AppleCare+ will be available for Apple TV, providing three years of technical support and additional hardware coverage, including up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months