Apple to launch two new AirPod models by 2019 end: Report

Apple is said to be working on two new AirPod models that will launch by the end of this year or early next year. According to a Digitimes report, the AirPod 3 could include noise cancellation, a feature that was speculated for AirPods 2 launched earlier this month.

Meanwhile, TF Industries’ Ming-Chi Kuo predicts (via 9to5Mac) that one AirPod model will be a slight update to the existing AirPods and feature the same design. The price is also expected to be the same, as per the analyst. To give a perspective, AirPods 2 with new wireless charging case are priced at $199, while AirPods 2 with the standard case cost $159.

As for the second AirPod model for this year, Kuo claims that it will have an all-new form factor and will be available for a higher price. It is expected that the two next-generation AirPods could sell at $159 and $199. There is little information on Apple’s upcoming AirPods as of now.

Apple recently launched the AirPods 2 in March this year and leaks around its next-generation AirPods have already started to surface. A black colour variant, built-in health features, and noise cancellation were speculated for AirPods 2 but that clearly did not happen. Now, we expect AirPods 3 to come with these features.

As per recent data from research firm Counterpoint, Apple AirPods remained the market leader as the premium models in the true wireless wearables market in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, it also notes that Apple’s share in this segment was dented as customers waited for the new generation of AirPods.

Apple launched the original AirPods in September 2016, while the second-generation AirPods were launched almost three years later in 2019. Now, it looks like Apple’s next-generation of AirPods could be launched sooner, this year itself.