Apple to launch Limited Edition Apple Watch celebrating Black History Month

Apple is launching a limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of the Black History Month this February. The new Apple Watch variant features a fresh watch band and a new watch face on the dial. Apple will be sending a portion of the sales of this variant to various global Civil Rights organisations.

Part of the ‘Black Unity’ collection of products, the new variant of the Apple Watch will feature a black, green and red striped colour scheme. These colours symbolise the Pan American flag. Underneath the new colour scheme is the same Apple Watch Series 6.

In case you’re unaware, the Black History Month is celebrated in the west in February each year, recognising achievements by African Americans in U.S. history.

Pricing and availability

The new Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $399 (about Rs 29,000) and its band can be purchased separately for $49 (about Rs 3,500). Apple will be selling the new Black Unity Watch and band starting February 1, 2021. As per a report by The Verge, the Apple Watch Black Unity band will be available all year, while the watch as a whole will be up for grabs only in September.

The special Black Unity Watch face will, however, be available to anyone with an Apple Watch starting soon.

What organisations will Apple be contributing to?

Apple has said that the company will be contributing a portion of the sales of the Black Unity Edition Watch to six global organisations. These include the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, the NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, and European Network Against Racism.

Apple’s other initiatives ahead of the Black History Month this year. (Image Source: Apple) Apple’s other initiatives ahead of the Black History Month this year. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple’s other initiatives for Black History month

Apart from the new Watch, Apple is also doing a few more things celebrating the event. The Apple App Store will get a new hub that will highlight businesses owned by Black people and developers. Apple Music is also getting curated playlists and other content highlighting Black artists and contributors.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Maps service is also getting curated recommendations powered by EatOkra, that highlights restaurants owned by Black people. Similarly, Apple TV and the Apple News App are also highlighting stories focused on Black families. Black authors will also be highlighted on the Apple Books and Apple Podcasts apps.