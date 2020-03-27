Apple to launch ARM-powered Macs in 2021, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Switching to ARM-based processors instead of the x86 ones could be a part of the bigger strategy. Switching to ARM-based processors instead of the x86 ones could be a part of the bigger strategy.

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities tells investors that Apple is very likely to use ARM-based processors on its forthcoming Mac notebooks and desktops as early as next year. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo claims the decision to ditch will cut processor costs down by 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

Switching to ARM-based processors instead of the x86 ones could be a part of the bigger strategy. That is why Apple is said to launch not one or two but “several” new Mac laptops as well as desktop computers in 2021. This move, obviously, will help Apple differentiate its Mac laptops and desktops from rival Windows PCs, which solely rely on Intel chipsets.

More importantly, ARM-based computers offer several more advantages over Intel-based x86 chipsets. They are meant for mobile devices and consume less power. Devices makers like Apple can make even thinner MacBooks using ARM-based processors.

However, ARM-based processors have some disadvantages too. For instance, ARM-based chipsets currently lack strong software support. As we saw in the case of Microsoft Surface Pro X, the 2-in-1s performance was several compromised due to the lack of ARM-compatible apps. If Apple is serious about ditching Intel, it needs to convince developers to update their apps and make ARM compatible. It’s possible we may hear more about the future of macOS at the company’s WWDC in the coming months.

For Intel though, it would not be a major setback. Apple’s market share in the laptops and desktop segment is less than 10 per cent.

