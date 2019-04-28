Apple to launch AirPods 3 by the end of 2019: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple could launch a new third-generation AirPods at the end of 2019, predicts TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo claims two new models of the AirPods 3 would ship at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

According to the analyst, one of the models would have the same looks and price as the AirPods 2. Meanwhile, the other model of truly wireless earbuds might have the all-new design and a slightly higher price tag.

The report does not mention whether the new AirPods 3 will offer features like noise cancellation and water resistance that have been rumoured in the past. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that the third-generation AirPods 3 could have a new design as well as noise cancellation features.

Separately, Digitimes reports Apple may launch the AirPods 3 with noise cancellation by the end of this year. The wireless earbuds would be manufactured by Inventec and Luxshare Precision. While no specific details were shared, the late 2019 date could indicate that Apple might showcase the AirPods 3 alongside the iPhone XI at its much-hyped September event.

Last month, Apple launched a refreshed version of AirPods in the market. AirPods 2 has the same design as the original AirPods, but there are a few notable additions in the form of an H1 chip that enables “Hey Siri” functionality, faster device switching, as well as an optional wireless charging case. The new AirPods with the standard case is priced at Rs 14,990 while the one with the wireless charging is priced at Rs 18,990.

AirPods have proved to be a massive success for Apple. According to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, Apple sold 35 million units of AirPods in 2018. Ming-Chi Kuo estimates AirPods shipments to reach 50 million units in 2019 and upwards of 75 million units in 2020.