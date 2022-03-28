Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output: Nikkei

By: Reuters |
March 28, 2022 11:53:11 am
Apple Inc is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.
The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
