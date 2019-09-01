Apple Tag: Here’s everything you need to know about Tile-like smart tracking device

Apple is reportedly working on a tiny physical Bluetooth tracker, which can help iPhone users track their personal items such as luggage bags, wallets and backpacks. Tile-like tracking device is code-named “B389” and will be integrated into iOS 13’s Find My App, reports MacRumors.

The publication has found an “Items” tab in the Find My App, through which users will be to track the location of their personal belongings. The tab is currently not available in the public betas of iOS 13.

According to the code, users will be able to receive a notification when they are separated from a tagged item. You can then tap a button in the Find My App that will make the item tracker emit loud. This is how a regular Bluetooth tracking device works.

If the item is lost, the tag may be placed in a “lost mode.” If another iPhone owner finds the lost item, they will receive the contact information of the owner, who will also the notified.

Perhaps what makes Apple’s upcoming tracking device so unique is the built-in augmented reality features. The internal build of iOS 13 reveals a red 3D balloon that can help users find a lost item after scanning through the iPhone.

Moreover, MacRumors also found an image of a small, circular tracking device with the Apple logo in the center in the internal build of iOS 13. Moreover, the code also reveals that the tracker will use removable batteries. 9to5Mac was the first one reveal that Apple might be developing a Bluetooth-enabled tracking device.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on Tile-like tracking device for months. In fact, it was reported that Apple could announce a Bluetooth-enabled tracking device alongside its Find my service at WWDC 2019. But it looks like Apple might introduce Tile-like item tracker at the company’s high-profile September 10 event, where it also plans to introduce the iPhone 11 and a new smartwatch.