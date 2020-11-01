Apple to replace some AirPods Pro earbuds after sound problems

The Spatial audio feature for the AirPods Pro was announced at this year's WWDC (File Photo)

Apple Inc. said a “small percentage” of AirPods Pro earbuds have sound and noise-cancellation issues and the company will replace the products for free.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said on Friday that the problematic earbuds were produced before October 2020. Apple cited issues including crackling, static and noise cancellation not working as expected.

The AirPods are one of Apple’s fastest growing products, and the company is working on two new models for next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

