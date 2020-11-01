scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls

Apple to replace some AirPods Pro earbuds after sound problems

Apple cited issues including crackling, static and noise cancellation not working as expected.

By: Bloomberg | November 1, 2020 10:07:14 am
airpods pro, spatial audio, spatial audio airpods pro, airpods pro spatial audio feature, 3D audio, what is spatial audioThe Spatial audio feature for the AirPods Pro was announced at this year's WWDC (File Photo)

Apple Inc. said a “small percentage” of AirPods Pro earbuds have sound and noise-cancellation issues and the company will replace the products for free.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said on Friday that the problematic earbuds were produced before October 2020. Apple cited issues including crackling, static and noise cancellation not working as expected.

The AirPods are one of Apple’s fastest growing products, and the company is working on two new models for next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro price in india, iPhone 12 Pro features, iPhone 12 Pro specifications, iPhone 12 Pro first look,
Apple iPhone 12 Pro first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 01: Latest News

Advertisement