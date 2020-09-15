Apple releases ‘Spatial Audio’ support for AirPods Pro

The Spatial audio feature for the AirPods Pro was announced at this year's WWDC

Apple is rolling out a firmware update for the AirPods Pro. The new firmware is called 3A283. When you pair your AirPods running the iPhone with iOS 14, users can enjoy “spatial audio”, a feature that simulates surround sound.

In case you are not aware, Spatial audio is a feature what Apple calls a “theatre-like experience” for audio when you are watching a movie or playing video games. The feature essentially uses the sensors in your iPhone and AirPods Pro to provide an immersive sound. When you move your head in one direction or another, the audio changes to reflect that movement. Spatial audio is essentially a way of creating sound in 360 degrees.

Spatial audio for AirPods Pro supports audio encoded in 5.1 7.1 surround sound, as well as Dolby Atmos. Right now, AirPods Pro are the only headphones that support Apple’s new spatial audio features. The regular AirPods won’t get Apple’s new spatial audio feature.

In addition, the automatic device switching feature is also coming to the AirPods Pro. The feature automatically switches audio inputs based on which Apple device you’re using through your iCloud account. The new automatic switching feature is coming to the AirPods Pro, second-generation AirPods, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

To check the software version of your AirPods and AirPods Pro, simply connect them to an iOS 14-powered iPhone or iPad and then go to the Settings app. Go to General > About > AirPods, and look at the firmware version.

The AirPods Pro, which currently retails for Rs 22,000 in India, offer comfortable design, ultra-long battery life, and impressive noise-cancellation feature. The AirPods Pro’s battery life can last up to five hours of listening time when noise cancellation or Transparency mode is off.

