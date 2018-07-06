Apple registers five new Mac and iPad models in Eurasia: Report

Apple could refresh its Mac line-up even before macOS Mojave is made available, but new iPad Pro models before public roll out of iOS 12 seem unlikely. Apple could refresh its Mac line-up even before macOS Mojave is made available, but new iPad Pro models before public roll out of iOS 12 seem unlikely.

Apple has registered five new iPad and Mac models with Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as spotted by French website Consomac. Apple’s new Mac devices have been spotted with model numbers A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989 and A1990. The five registered iPads have model numbers A1876, A2013, A1934, A1979, A2014. Interestingly, the new devices have been listed running older iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 OS, instead of iOS iOS 12 and macOS Mojave. If one goes by a MacRumors report, Apple could refresh its Mac line-up even before macOS Mojave is made available, but new iPad Pro models before public roll out of iOS 12 seem unlikely.

A report in 9to5Mac points out that Apple’s previous filings of 2016 and 2017 ahead of its annual developer conference have given away the devices it made official at the events. However, it was not the case in 2018. So, it can not be said with certainty if the new iPad and Mac models will make debut in the next few weeks. To give a context, Apple filed trademarks for iPhone 7, Watch Series 2, Watch Series 1, and AirPods in August 2016, which were subsequently announced in September.

In 2017, Magic Keyboard as well as new MacBooks and iPads were tipped ahead of WWDC, thanks to filings. In fact, the newer iPad, which was launched at the March education event this year, was filed for by Apple in February 2018. However, this year’s WWDC was an exception as Apple did not launch any new hardware at the event, even though it filed for eleven new iPhone models in April, according to the report. “It is possible that Apple has tweaked its strategy regarding how it registers products in these regions to make it less easy to predict its upcoming announcements — all part of its renewed focus on product secrecy,” the report reads.

The new filing suggests that Apple could refresh its MacBook Pro line-up including the 13-inch model (with and without Touch Bar) as well as 15-inch variant. The 12-inch MacBook could also come in a newer variant. However, an exact date for launch is not know at this point. As for iPad models, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that iPad Pro 2018 will be announced sometime in third-quarter of 2018. If reports are to be believed the launch could happen at the upcoming September event.

According to reports, Apple is developing a high-end iPad Pro that will take several design cues from the iPhone X. As per a Bloomberg report, the device will likely come with slimmer edges, a faster processor, a custom-built GPU, and built-in support for FaceID. Taiwanese site Economic News Daily claims Apple will launch the new iPad Pro with a display size of 11-inches that would replace the existing model. Apple refreshed its iPad Pro line-up at WWDC last year.

