Apple pulls watchOS 5 beta from developer site due to update issues

Apple has pulled first watchOS 5 beta amid reports of installation issues Apple has pulled first watchOS 5 beta amid reports of installation issues

Apple has removed the beta 1 developer version of watchOS 5 from its website amid report of bricked Apple Watch devices. Multiple users took to Apple Forums and the MacRumors forums where they claimed that the update would freeze the Apple Watch through the installation process. As AppleInsider notes, some users claimed the 546MB over-the-air-download failed to complete, while others ran into issues related to falling internet connection despite being connected to Wi-Fi.

However, the good part is that Apple has acknowledged the issue. On its developer site, Apple says “Seed 1 of watchOS 5 is temporarily unavailable. We are investigating an issue that occurs while updating. If you’ve experienced any issues, please contact Apple Care.” At the moment, the company doesn’t provide an exact timeframe as for when the update might be available to download. Though this isn’t a serious issue. It is important to note that you’re running the beta version of watchOS 5, and there’s a chance it might run into a few bugs or glitches.

Also read: Is India the reason why iOS 12 is coming to older iPhones?

watchOS 5 was announced earlier this week at Apple’s annual WWDC in San Jose, California. The latest update to watchOS comes with a ton of new features such as Walkie-Talkie, Apple Podcasts, third-party apps on the Siri watch faces, enhanced notifications, and more. watchOS 5 will be made available to download later this year on the following Apple Watch modes: Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 (GPS+LTE). Unfortunately, the original Apple Watch, will not get the latest watchOS 5 update. The first-generation Apple Watch was launched in 2014.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd