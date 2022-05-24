Apple releases two new Pride Edition watchbands and watch faces for the Apple Watch

Apple is releasing two new Pride Edition watchbands for the Apple Watch during pride month in June, to show its support for the global LGBTQ+ community and the equality movement. This year’s Pride Edition Sport Loop features a colour gradient with the word “pride” woven into the band. The company is also launching a new “Shot on iPhone” pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

The Cupertino-based tech giant, also that it supports many LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations including Encircle, an organisation that provides life-affirming programs for members of the community and their families and the Trevor Project, suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ+ young people.

Other organisations supported by Apple include Equality Federation Institute, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, The National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, and SMYAL.

Apple Pride Edition Watchband

For the Pride Edition watchband this year, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word “pride” in a cursive writing style inspired by the company’s iconic “hello” greeting that was displayed on the first Mac in 1984.

Image credit: Apple Image credit: Apple

The team behind the watch used a colour gradient that incorporates the original rainbow colours with those drawn from various pride flags, including the flags representing transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals and black and Latino communities. The colours also represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

Apple Pride Edition Watch face

As part of Pride month, Apple is also releasing a new watch face that combines colours in a way that mirrors the woven loops of the Sport Loop. The watch face is composed of vibrant ‘threads’. When the Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped or the user’s wrist is raised, the colourful threads move.

The company is also including a new App Clip functionality within the band packaging which will make it simple and convenient for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

Apple Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop

Apple has also unveiled a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop that also comes with a matching rainbow-coloured Nike Bounce face that comes complements the new band.

The Apple Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop (Image credit: Apple) The Apple Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop (Image credit: Apple)

The Sport Loop is aimed at honouring individuals who are expanding sports for future generations while also inspiring others to be their true authentic selves. It is part of Nike’s Be True collection, which is the company’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, focusing on recognition, advocacy, inspiration, and education.

Apple Pride Edition Watch Band pricing and availability

The Pride Edition Bands will be available to order from apple.com and the App Store app starting today and they will both cost Rs 3,900. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop will also be coming soon to nike.com. The new Pride watch face will be available starting today on Apple Watch Series4 or later devices running WatchOS 8.6.