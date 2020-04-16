Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro to start at Rs 27,900

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will start at Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro. For the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro it will cost Rs 31,900.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 16, 2020 9:16:18 am
Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Apple Magic Keyboard price, Apple Magic Keyboard price in India, Apple Magic Keyboard specifications, Apple Magic Keyboard features Apple confirms pricing for the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro series. (Image source: Apple)

Apple announced the iPhone SE 2020 last night, which starts at a price of Rs 42,500 and will soon be made available in India. The company also confirmed that the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be coming soon to the India market.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Price in India

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will start at Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro. For the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro it will cost Rs 31,900. In India, the existing 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the WiFi  only model, while the WiFi+ cellular model costs Rs 85,900. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the WiFi model and Rs 103,900 for the WiFi + cellular model.

Apple also announced an updated Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro at a price of Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Also read: Apple's new 'budget' iPhone SE could replace iPhone XR; here's why

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro: Features

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard can attach magnetically to iPad Pro, and will let users adjust the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The attachment offers a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and users the scissor mechanism. Apple claims it delivers 1 mm travel for a comfortable typing experience.

It also comes with a trackpad to allow easier cursor control and precise adjustments. The Magic Keyboard relies on USB-C pass-through charging, which Apple says will keep the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories, including external drives and displays. As an extra security feature, microphones are disconnected when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed. This Apple says will prevent any audio data from being compromised.

The highlight of the Magic Keyboard is the trackpad, which can be used to take advantage of all the iPadOS 13.4 feature. The trackpad supports Multi-Touch gestures for faster, smoother navigation, and will make it easier to for users to write, edit, move objects in spreadsheets, etc. The new Magic Keyboard is compatible with the previous generation iPad Pro models.

