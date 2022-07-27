scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Apple’s mixed reality headset could use “VR Gloves” for gesture detection

New patents granted to Apple opens possibility that the company's upcoming mixed reality headsets could use gloves, rings or Apple Watch-like devices for gesture detection.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 27, 2022 6:53:38 pm
In May this year, Apple executives had reportedly previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board. (Image credit: Reuters / File photo)

A patent granted to Apple suggests that its upcoming mixed reality headset could come with a pair of “VR Gloves” that can detect hand and finger gestures, according to Patently Apple. The blog has uncovered multiple patents granted by the US Trademark and Patent Office for a headset input system that can detect sliding finger gestures on VR Gloves among other gestures.

In May this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple executives had previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board, indicating that the development of the device has reached an advanced stage. A version of such a device was demonstrated to the eight independent directors and Apple’s CEO Time Cook during the meeting in May.

Apple’s approach is a little different. Apple’s invention covers devices and methods of detecting contact between a first body part and a second body part. Sense circuitry can be configured to sense a signal at the sense electrode (e.g., configured to contact the second body part) in response to a drive signal applied to the drive electrode (e.g., configured to contact the first body part),” says Patently Apple, comparing Apple’s new approach to others that make use of camera or radio frequence-based systems

Also Read |Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

The new patents granted for the gloves could mean that the VR gloves could be used for detecting skin-to-skin contact-based gestures like those for opening documents, scrolling through a screen, making selections, answering calls or using other peripherals connected to the Apple mixed reality headset.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Sindhu can play upto 40 years even – if she wants’: St...Premium
‘Sindhu can play upto 40 years even – if she wants’: St...

Some of the patents granted also imagine if Apple could use two wearables (similar to the Apple Watch) to detect skin-to-skin contact. An example in the patent considers how one watch could be used for sensing and the other could implement the gesture.

Another example proposes the idea of having a ring as a second wearable device. This ring could be designed to work with the VR gloves. According to Patently Apple, this could be used to answer and place calls, launch programs, make selections etc.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

2

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India elect to bat first against Windies

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement