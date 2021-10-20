Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could face delays: Here’s why

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality (MR) headset has been the subject of interest in the tech community for a while now. However, it seems the new headset will not launch as soon as was initially expected.

A new investor note, spotted first by 9to5Mac has Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that the company could face production delays due to the complex design of the products.

As per internal sources, Kuo believes the mass production of Apple’s new MR headset will begin in Q4 2022, which is about a year from now. The headset was originally expected to go into production in Q2 2022.

Also Read | Apple plans to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, top analyst predicts

Kuo also adds that Taiwan’s Young Optics, a possible component supplier for the new Apple headset could be heavily impacted by the delay.

Not just a gaming device

The investor note reportedly also mentions that Apple is not just positioning its new Mixed Reality headset as solely a gaming device, but also a device capable of other applications as well.

“We predict that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030–2040,” Kuo wrote in an earlier note, adding that “We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications.”

Kuo also suggests that the headset Apple is making will feature “the best industrial design so far.”

From what we know about the headset so far, it could feature 4,000 DPI displays inside and could feature built-in LiDAR scanners. The headsets are not yet made official by Apple but are expected to be priced over $1,000.