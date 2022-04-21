Apple MagSafe Battery Packs can now charge your iPhone faster

Apple has released a new firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack accessory that can be used with MagSafe-compatible iPhone variants to charge the phone wirelessly when on-the-go. The new update allows the battery packs to charge supported iPhones at 7.5W instead of the previous limit of 5W.

Additionally, the MagSafe Battery Pack can still charge phones at 15W when connected to a 20W charger.

Apple has updated the support page of the gadget with details on how users can update their MagSafe Battery Packs. This can be done easily with the help of an Apple device like an iPhone, iPad or a Mac.

Connecting the Battery Pack to an iPad or a Mac will update the firmware on the gadget in about 5 minutes, whereas when connected to an iPhone while attached, this could take up to a week, as per a report by GSMArena.

To check if you are on the latest version of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack firmware, simply attach the device to your iPhone and navigate to Settings/General/ About/ MagSafe Battery Pack.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is available for Rs 10,900 in India and offers 1,460mAh additional power to supported iPhones. This includes the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series variants.