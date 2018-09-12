Apple Watch Series 4, iPad Pro 2018, new MacBook Air: Expected price, specifications, features

Apple MacBook, iPad Pro, Watch Series 4 launch: Apple Watch Series 4 will have a higher resolution display than Watch Series 3. (Image: 9to5 Mac) Apple MacBook, iPad Pro, Watch Series 4 launch: Apple Watch Series 4 will have a higher resolution display than Watch Series 3. (Image: 9to5 Mac)

Apple MacBook, iPad Pro, Watch Series 4 expected price, specifications: Apple iPhone Xs, along with two more iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 4, iPad Pro for 2018 with Face ID, and more are expected to launch today. The company will host its annual launch event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, located at the Apple Park base in California.

If one goes by speculations, the new Watch Series will come with a 15 per cent bigger display compared to its predecessor. The upcoming iPad Pro variants are expected with major upgrades over the previous generation devices. The tablets will lack the home button and feature iPhone X-like Face ID for unlocking.

Ahead of Apple’s big launch, let us take a look at everything we know about Watch Series 4 and new iPad Pro models so far:

Apple Watch Series 4: Expected specifications and features

Apple Watch Series 4 will have a higher resolution display than Watch Series 3. To achieve this Apple is said to reduce the bezels and the screen could be taller. According to a report in 9to5Mac, Apple’s upcoming 42mm Watch will have a resolution of 384 x 480, compared to the 312 x 390 on the Series 3. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that Series 4 could feature a display 15 per cent bigger than the predecessor.

Apple Watch Series 4 will also feature better health monitoring capabilities and it will run latest watchOS 5. In terms of design, expect a modified Digital Crown as well as a new microphone. In addition, the company is also expected to announce a new watch face, which according to reports will let users add up to nine applications.

The battery life will also improve over Watch Series 3. The new Watch Series will also include an LTE version like we saw on the last year’s Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple iPad Pro: Expected specifications and features

Apple could launch two new iPad Pro models with design language resembling iPhone X. This means the devices will come with reduced bezels and no home button. Another big change could be the presence of Face ID. This could be the first time we see this feature on Apple’s tablets.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will sport a USB type-C port like the new MacBook Pro Series instead of Lightning port present on iPhones. An 11-inch iPad is also expected to be launched at the event. The 11-inch iPad Pro will replace the existing 10.5-inch iPad Pro variant.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro Series is speculated to be powered by the new A12 processor, which will also be present on the iPhone XS Series. Previously, tipster OnLeaks shared CAD renders, said to be that of the upcoming iPad Pro and it reveals an edge-to-edge display and no home button on the front.

Apple MacBook Air: Expected specifications and features

Apple is expected to unveil a new low-cost MacBook Air at the event today, though there’s a chance this might not be revealed today.

According to a Bloomberg report, the laptop will look similar to the current MacBook Air and continue with a 13-inch display, but it will have thinner bezels. The device will be powered by Intel’s 14nm Kaby Lake processor and as per a Digitimes report, the new MacBook variant could be priced at $1,200 (or approx Rs 83,700). TF International Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that Apple’s low-cost MacBook Air will be priced below $1,000 (or approx Rs 69,000).

Apple’s event will start at 10 AM PDT, which is 10.30 PM in India. Out of the three new iPhone models, two will feature OLED screens, while the 6.1-inch iPhone will have an LCD screen. iPhone Xs Plus will reportedly come with the biggest 6.5-inch screen size, while iPhone Xs will feature a 5.8-inch display. The LCD iPhone will reportedly be called iPhone Xr, though we will have to wait for an official launch for confirmation.

