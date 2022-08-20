Reviews this week: Apple MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, Chromecast with Google TV and more

Earlier this month, smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola launched their latest iteration of foldable phones. This was followed by the official launch of Android 13. From Apple MacBook Air to Chromecast with Google, we look at all the products that we reviewed this week.
Dizo Wireless Active
A sub-brand of Realme, Dizo recently added a pair of Bluetooth earphones. If you are looking to make calls, the microphone is pretty decent. Moreover, the Dizo Wireless Active is comfortable if you use it for a few hours. Aimed at those looking for a decent neckband, the Dizo Wireless Active priced at Rs 1,499, is light (under 25g) and has a nice design.
Apple MacBook Air 2022
Powered by Apple’s in-house developed M2 chipset, the latest MacBook Air is a good choice for those looking for decent performance in a lightweight package.
The base variant of the Macbook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina and has Apple’s proprietary MagSafe charging port. The Macbook Air 2022 starts from Rs 119,990.
Audio-Technica ATH-M20X BT
The ATH-M20X BT is designed for audiophiles who don’t want to spend a lot on a decent pair of headphones. It has large earpads, soft headband and is comfortable if you want to enjoy music or watch content for long hours.
The battery life is also decent and might last you a couple of days depending on your usage. The ATH-M20X BT is priced at Rs 13,500.
Oppo Pad Air
The Oppo Pad Air is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor and features a 10.36-inch screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Backed by 4GB of RAM, it has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos Support and a 7,100mAh battery pack that can be charged using an 18W charger.
It comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and starts from Rs 16,999.
OnePlus Nord Buds CE
The Nord Buds CE has a design similar to Apple’s AirPods and has 13.4 mm titanium drivers. These wireless earbuds have good battery life and clear sound.
Nord Buds CE is water and sweat-resistant thanks to the IPX4 rating, can be charged using a USB Type-C cable, and can be connected to iOS devices as well. The Nord Buds CE costs Rs. 2,299.
Chromecast with Google TV
The latest Google Chromecast comes with 4K support and can help make your dumb TV smart. It supports 4K resolution and runs smoothly at 60fps.
Users can also install apps from the Google Play Store and launch apps using voice commands. However, unlike some previous iterations, the latest Chromecast requires an external power source. Chromecast with Google TV is priced at Rs 6,399.
