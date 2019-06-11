Apple Mac Pro may launch in September, hints official website

Apple introduced its new Mac Pro and a new 6K resolution monitor called Pro Display XDR at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last week in San Jose, California. Here the company had said that these products would be launching in fall later this year.

Advertising

However, according to a report by 9to5Mac, when they opened the Apple homepage which has a link to be notified about the upcoming Mac Pro, they were provided a text which mentioned that the device is coming in September.

By clicking on the notification tab of Apple’s page, users were shown the text ‘Coming September’. However, on clicking a similar notification link on Apple’s dedicated Mac Pro product page, the text showed ‘Coming This Fall’, the report said.

Later on, however, Apple rectified the notification regarding the September launch on its homepage, and now on clicking the notification tab, users are shown ‘Coming This Fall’. It seems that there would have been some human error leading to this mistake. Apple did not commit to any specific month during the WWDC 2019 for the launch of Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR monitor and only mentioned fall season as a broader time frame.

Advertising

Also read: Amazon Apple Days sale: Top deals and offers on iPhone X, iPhone XR

Now, the fall season ends on December 20, so a September launch for the latest Mac Pro would have been earlier than anticipated by many. And logically a September availability of the Mac Pro would have been more appropriate for Apple since the company mainly holds its annual launch event where it typically launches its new iPhone and Apple Watch. The company could have also announced the availability of the Mac Pro in this event.

To recall, the new Mac Pro and a new 6K resolution monitor called Pro Display XDR at the company’s WWDC 2019 last week. Among the most notable features of the latest Mac Pro are Xeon processors up to 28 cores, 1.5TB memory system capacity, and eight PCIe expansion slots. The new Mac Pro will be available to order at a starting price of $5,999.