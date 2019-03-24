Toggle Menu Sections
Apple likely to launch wireless Beats-branded headset: Reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/apple-likely-to-launch-wireless-beats-branded-headset-report-5640493/

Apple likely to launch wireless Beats-branded headset: Report

Beats, the audio equipment company owned by Apple, may launch their first truly wireless headphones in April.

Beats, Apple, truly wireless headphones, wireless headphones, cord-free, Beats Powerbeats, AirPods, Beats wireless headphones launch, Apple-owned Beats, Beats Studio3 Wireless
Beats, the audio equipment company owned by Apple, may launch their first truly wireless headphones in April (Photo: Beats Powerbeats, image used for representation purpose)

Beats, the audio equipment company owned by Apple, may launch its first truly wireless headphones in April, CNET reported. Apple is gearing up to launch a cordless version of Beats Powerbeats in April, the report said citing sources.

The latest earphones from Beats is expected to come with Apple’s H1 chip, always-on Siri and longer battery life than the AirPods.

According to the report, the new Beats earphones will offer an alternative to those who prefer a more secure fit than the ones provided by Apple AirPods. It will also cater to those who prefer the trademark Beats bass.

Beats hasn’t had a major earphone release since the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which was updated with the W1 chip and improved sound in June 2018.

Advertising

Also read Apple March 25 event: New streaming service, revamped Apple News and more

The report said the new Beats earphones may come at a price of $250. It also pointed out that the current Powerbeats 3 model received a significant price cut, indicating that a new product launch is imminent.

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mi Band 4 may come with NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0: Report
2 Fresh images of AirPower wireless charging mat spotted on Apple website
3 Amazon's cheapest Kindle gets front light and better screen