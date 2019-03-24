Apple likely to launch wireless Beats-branded headset: Report

Beats, the audio equipment company owned by Apple, may launch its first truly wireless headphones in April, CNET reported. Apple is gearing up to launch a cordless version of Beats Powerbeats in April, the report said citing sources.

Advertising

The latest earphones from Beats is expected to come with Apple’s H1 chip, always-on Siri and longer battery life than the AirPods.

According to the report, the new Beats earphones will offer an alternative to those who prefer a more secure fit than the ones provided by Apple AirPods. It will also cater to those who prefer the trademark Beats bass.

Beats hasn’t had a major earphone release since the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which was updated with the W1 chip and improved sound in June 2018.

Advertising

Also read Apple March 25 event: New streaming service, revamped Apple News and more

The report said the new Beats earphones may come at a price of $250. It also pointed out that the current Powerbeats 3 model received a significant price cut, indicating that a new product launch is imminent.