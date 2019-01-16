Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR

Apple has started selling “Smart Battery Cases” for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The cases cost $129 (or approx Rs 9186) and they are available for purchase in the US. Apple first released a smart battery case for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s back in 2015.

The iPhone 7 was the last model when Apple specifically created a smart battery case. The Cupertino company did not launch smart battery cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The design is essentially the same as the smart battery cases made for previous-generation smartphones. These cases have a visible hump on the rear which covers the battery. Keep in mind that they are not compatible with the iPhone X.

The new smart battery cases will be made available in two colour choices – white and black. The cases are made from a soft microfiber lining which closely resembles, non-battery equipped silicon cases designed for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR.

All smart battery cases are Qi compatible, meaning they will work with any Qi-enabled wireless charger and even fast charge using USB Type-C. power delivery. With the iPhone XS smart battery case, Apple claims you will get up to 33 hours of talk time, 21 hours of the internet use, or 25 hours of video playback.

For the iPhone XS Max, expect up to 37 hours of talk time, use the internet for up to 22 hours, and play videos for up to 25 hours with the cases.

The iPhone XR’s smart battery case will increase talk time up to 39 hours, internet use up to 22 hours, and video playback is rated up to 27 hours. Apple has not yet announced the India specific prices for these battery cases.