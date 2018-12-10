Apple launches new Beddit Sleep Monitor for $150

Apple has announced Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5, a sleep tracker that lies flat on a user’s mattress to track their sleep patterns, heart rate, and average breathing rates. This is the first time Apple has released an updated version of Beddit Sleep Monitor, a company the Cupertino company acquired in 2017. The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 retails for $150 (or approx Rs 10,703), and is currently available through the Apple Store in the US.

The new sleep tracker isn’t radically different from the original Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.0, but the new model does offer a few additional features such as the ability to monitor temperature. The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is essentially a flat and sensor strip that can be placed under the sheets. It is 2mm thin and powered by USB. The advantage of the Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is that it tracks a wide variety of data, including sleep time, heart rate, breathing, snoring, and bedroom temperature and humidity. One can easily collect the data on the Sleep Monitor 3.5 through the official Beddit or Apple’s Health app.

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 isn’t the only device that can track a user’s sleeping pattern. Withings also offers a similar device, though it only costs $99 (or approx Rs 7,063).

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is one of the ways the company is trying to get into health and medicine. Apple has shown the market that it can successfully make a product built around health and fitness. Take the case of the Apple Watch Series 4. The newest smartwatch can take Electrocardiogram (ECG), detect falls and accidents, and contact emergency services.