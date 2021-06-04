Apple AirTags to get update to prevent unwarranted tracking; Android app as well

Apple had spoken about privacy and security being the core features of the AirTag at the time of its official release (Image Source: Apple)

Apple is rolling out various features to its AirTags that are set to help prevent unwarranted tracking, according to reports. Apple introduced AirTags earlier this year, and cited privacy and security as core features of the device. However, there were legitimate concerns regarding the location tags tracking people without them realising it.

According to CNET, the company has confirmed that it’s adjusting its approach to its AirTags sensors and will change the time it takes for AirTags to play an alert after it is separated from its owner. This software update will ensure that someone else can’t use an AirTag to track another person without the other party realising it.

The company is also working on a feature that will warn people when an unexpected AirTag or a Find My network-enabled device is nearby.

Apple’s new update will shorten the time it takes for the device to issue alerts when separated from the original owner. This will help in cases when the device is being used to track another person.

The AirTags used to play an alert in three days’ time once it was separated from its original owner. The time has now been reduced and the device will play alerts at random times now within a window of eight to 24 hours. This means users will not have to wait for three days to find out the same.

Apple is also working on an app for Android devices that will let people “detect” an AirTag to Find My network-enabled device that may be on them without their knowledge. This will help in further preventing unwarranted tracking. Apple confirmed the same to The Verge.

Apple’s iPhones already have this feature built into their devices. The Android app is expected to be released later this year.