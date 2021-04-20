New entry-level iPad, iPad mini coming alongside 2021 iPad Pro: Report

The report states that Apple will refresh its iPad lineup, including iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the new low-cost iPad at the event (P.C: File)

Next-generation iPad Pros that are set to launch at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event on April 20 may be priced higher than expected, according to a report by 9to5Mac, which states that Wedbush analysts have predicted the price increase. The report also states more information about a new entry-level iPad and iPad mini that is expected to be announced as well. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the company will refresh its iPad lineup, including iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the new low-cost iPad at the Apple event.

The new generation iPad Pro models are expected to be powered by Apple’s new A14X chip. The top of the line 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is said to come with a mini-LED display that will provide a better color performance, dimming capabilities, and high contrast capabilities. The iPad Pro is speculated to have a slight price bump while other models like the iPad mini and the next version of the low-cost iPad are said to be priced consistently.

It is speculated that Apple may differentiate the two models on basis of the camera sensors as it’s started to do with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. The 11-inch Pro model is said to come with the A14X chip while the 12.9-inch version of the iPad could receive the mini-LED display and Thunderbolt port.



The iPad mini and the base iPad model are also expected to get an updated chip. The iPad devices could be powered by the A14 SoC. According to a leaked image of the iPad mini and the two new iPad Pro variants which were recently revealed by 9to5Mac, the new devices seem to have a similar design to the previous models.

Furthermore, the Wedbush analyst’s report states that new color versions for the new iMac, a new Apple Pencil, and Apple’s AirTags could be revealed at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event.